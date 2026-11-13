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Champions Crowned at the Inaugural ITA Division II Singles & Doubles Championships
10 days ago
Tuscaloosa, AL – The inaugural ITA Division II Singles and Doubles Championships wrapped up on Sunday, November 8,th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The tournament saw the very best players in Division II compete in what is the only individual championship on the Division II calendar. Below, see more storylines around each draw and see who took home titles in Tuscaloosa.