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FAA grounds all departing flights across U.S., including RDU and CLT
By Spectrum News Staff,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday grounded all departing flights at all U.S. airports, including Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. An FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." But the government didn't provide any details about...