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Robert Garcia demands answers as Trump officials offer few details on nationwide ground stop stranding flyers
By Christopher Wiggins,10 days ago
For only the second time since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Federal Aviation Administration halted airline departures nationwide Friday, ordering planes to stay on the ground as officials investigated an air traffic control communications problem. The outage comes days after the federal government rolled out an aviation system that uses artificial intelligence.