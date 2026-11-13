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New and Renovated: Resort Refreshes Bring New Energy to Meetings
By Hiba Alavi,10 days ago
The Orleans (Las Vegas, Nevada)—Completed renovations to 1,886 rooms and suites, along with updated meeting space, refreshed corridors, new dining outlets and a casino renovation planned for completion by 2027. Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa (Groton, Connecticut)—Marked its 25th anniversary with a five-month reimagining that refreshed guest rooms, the...