undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Area Schools Face $5.5 Million Funding Shortfall Under State Budget Proposal
By Editorial,7 days ago
Ten area school districts could receive a combined $5.55 million less than Missouri's school funding formula calls for in the next fiscal year, according to estimates released by Crawford County R-I Superintendent Brian Witt. The projected shortfall includes $907,480 for Potosi, $835,223 for St. Clair, $755,760 for Sullivan and $338,498...