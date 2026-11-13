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Grand Canyon University parts ways with women’s soccer head coach Chris Cissell
10 days ago
Grand Canyon University announced on Thursday that the university and women’s soccer head coach Chris Cissell have parted ways. GCU women’s soccer completed its second season in the Mountain West Conference and has made two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2023. Cissell posted a 76-45-19 record over seven seasons leading the Lopes. The program finished the 2026 campaign with an 8-6-5 record, placing sixth in the Mountain West Conference.