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New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds and Predictions
By Ezra Bernstein,9 days ago
The New York Knicks will look to get back into the win column when they visit an old Eastern Conference rival, the Indiana Pacers. Despite a recent four-game winning streak, the Knicks have not lived up to expectations through 11 games, amassing a 6-5 record that includes losses to the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana has not been any better, embarking on a five-game losing streak a couple of weeks ago to bring the team to a 4-8 mark. The Pacers are yet to earn a truly quality win, making this matchup an excellent opportunity to do so.