undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CVF welcomes Plumb for Veterans Day
By Sarah Kate Rhodes,11 days ago
The Covington Veterans Foundation and Capt. Charlie Plumb (Ret. USNR) spent the week of November 8 honoring local veterans in honor of Veterans Day. To kick off the week, the CVF held its annual Celebration of Heroes on Sunday, November 8, where Plumb served as the featured speaker. He spent most of the week attending various local speaking opportunities, even meeting a younger version of himself at Andalusia Elementary School on Wednesday, November 11.