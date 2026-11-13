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New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds and Predictions
By Michael Garaventa,9 days ago
The New York Rangers are finishing up a four-game road trip, and the Vancouver Canucks try to end a six-game skid. The puck drops on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The Rangers are 11-8 and just beat the Calgary Flames on the road 3-1. It was a scoreless first; New York went up 2-0 in the second; the Flames got on the board in the third; and an empty-netter put the game away. The Rangers won in hits 29-21 and in faceoffs 33-25, but lost in shots 30-24. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Mika Zibanejad was the first star with two goals.