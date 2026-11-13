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Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Predictions and Best Bets for a Breezy Sunday in East Rutherford
By Kurt Boyer,10 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are vibing like a can't-miss “knockout league” pick following their 23-6 mauling of the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. QB Josh Allen and the 7-1 Jets are taking a short road trip to visit the 2-7 New York Jets, wider than TD-underdogs on the spread, in this Sunday's encounter. Buffalo comes into the 1 p.m. ET kickoff having beaten the Jets five straight times.