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Saban tells what he wants Alabama QB Keelon Russell to eliminate
By Justin Smith,10 days ago
Keelon Russell is making a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football in his first year as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. Russell has thrown for 2,263 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns. The quarterback was also recently named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Shaun Alexander Award after leading Alabama to a 31-13 win over LSU.