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Industry guidelines for offensive cyber tools unveiled through international Pall Mall Process
By Tim Starks,10 days ago
The United States this week signed on to an international set of industry standards for commercial offensive cyber tools that human rights groups and other advocates wish had been stronger. The Pall Mall Process voluntary industry guidelines for commercial cyber intrusion capabilities (CCICs), such as spyware, are the second step...