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Jeffrey Decker & Shuhei Kinoshita in 'Relentless' Intense Action Trailer
By EDITORIALS,10 days ago
"Someone has to pay!" They definitely do! Signature Entertainment has revealed an official UK trailer for an action thriller movie called Relentless, ready for UK release on VOD starting this December. This already premiered last year in the UK at Grimmfest 2025, along with other festival premieres during its festival run. Relentless is an action-thriller directed by Tom Botchii, following a high-stakes, chaotic home invasion that spirals into a violent citywide pursuit. Starring Jeffrey Decker as Teddy, with Shuhei Kinoshita, Jackie Kelly, & Matt Stuertz. When destitute homeless man Teddy Brimsval breaks into the house of elite cyber security analyst Jun Kushida, it's not just a random home invasion. A tense game of cat-and-mouse begins, but things soon spiral into a chaotic, blood-splattered brawl across the city that’s fuelled by anger, guilt and obsession. It looks entertaining but only in a nice direct-to-video way, and not good enough for the cinema.