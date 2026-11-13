undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Missing’ man found squatting in empty home, roommates fight after unwanted advance and more in Summit County sheriff’s log
By Kyle McCabe,10 days ago
Last week, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office gave courtesy rides to a woman who got out of a car after arguing with a friend and a man who was walking along Interstate 70 to get to Denver, helped people who got stuck in snow while off-roading and responded to a reportedly wall-shaking roommate fight.