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MSU’s Imaginarium expands STEAM learning research through collaborative NSF grant
11 days ago
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Imaginarium Creativity and STEAM Discovery Center is collaborating with the University of Alabama on a nearly $750,000 National Science Foundation-funded project that explores how K-8 learners engage with hands-on STEM experiences in informal learning environments. STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.