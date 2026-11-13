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Singapore explores internet domain system to identify and track AI agents
By Joel R. McConvey,10 days ago
Singapore’s government is assessing whether existing internet infrastructure can track autonomous AI agents, verify who controls them and establish accountability for their actions, as it considers a dedicated national registry for AI agents. A report from the Straits Times says the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is working with...