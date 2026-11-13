undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Weekly Power Play: Blackhawks Stand by Blashill Amid Early-Season Struggles
By Nicole Caruso,9 days ago
The Chicago Blackhawks have not had the start of their season they hoped for. With many young players on the roster, several additions from the offseason and a new captain, the team and its fans had high hopes for the playoffs. However, the Blackhawks are currently towards the bottom of the NHL standings, with a 4-13-1 record, having yet to win an away game.