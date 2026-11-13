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Cal Commit Noelle Benkler Takes Women’s 400 IM On Day Two Of German SC Championships
By Retta Race,10 days ago
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2026 German Short Course Championships unfolded tonight in Wuppertal, with several big guns in the water vying for hardware. As the seven-strong German lineup has already been announced for next month’s Short Course World Championships, athletes are vying for best times and national titles at this competition.