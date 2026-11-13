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NTSB releases preliminary report into Missouri plane crash that killed Simpsonville couple
10 days ago
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into a plane crash that killed a UPS pilot and his wife. The NTSB found the couple's plane, a Cirrus SR22 airplane, N313DG, departed from Jeffersonville, Indiana, at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 and was headed to Wichita, Kansas. It stopped at Lee C. Fine Memorial Airport in Missouri at about 12:57 p.m. to refuel.