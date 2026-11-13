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Top Ranked Emporia State Disc Golf Teams Head to Missouri This Weekend
9 days ago
Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course • Columbia, Mo. | Binder Lake Park • Jefferson City, Mo. Emporia State is sending six teams to mid-Missouri this weekend for the Mid-America Regional in Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo. Four Emporia State women's teams, led by their tip ranked Gold Squad of Atlanta Krueger and Cami Burdick will be joined by two other schools including #11 Hesston. The second ranked men's D1 team of will be joined by 12 other schools while 17 schools will be represented in the men's D2 field. Including the second ranked and defending D2 national champions Emporia State.