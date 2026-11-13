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Catamounts Close Season at NCAA Southeast Regional Championships
11 days ago
Spartanburg, S.C. - The Western Carolina men's and women's cross country teams wrapped up their 2026 season Friday at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships, hosted by USC Upstate at the Roger Milliken Center. The Catamount men finished 20th overall, the program's best team finish at the regional championships since 2002, while the women's team sent two individual competitors.