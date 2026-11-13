undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City of Evanston seeks public comment on Draft 2027 Action Plan
By Submitted,10 days ago
The city of Evanston seeks public comment on the Draft 2027 Action Plan from Friday, Nov. 13, to Tuesday, Dec. 15. The draft plan identifies and prioritizes housing and community development needs and strategies, with a primary focus on supporting low- and moderate-income residents. The plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the funding process for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships programs.