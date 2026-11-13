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A year of continued growth, strategic investment, and measurable impact
By Anthony Capkun,7 days ago
The Roofing Alliance says its 2025-2026 Annual Report highlights a year of continued growth, strategic investment, and measurable impact across research, education, workforce development, scholarships, industry recognition, and philanthropy. “The accomplishments highlighted in this year’s annual report demonstrate what is possible when our members come together around a shared commitment...