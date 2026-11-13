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Austin Simon’s Five Touchdowns Power JS Clark To Historic First Playoff Win Over Central Private
By Jace LeJeune,10 days ago
Austin Simon was not ready for his senior season to end, and Central Private could not make him put the football away. The JS Clark Leadership Academy running back scored five touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated the Redhawks 55–27 Thursday night, earning the first playoff victory in school history and extending a memorable first season of varsity football.
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