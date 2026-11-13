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From Projects to a Regional System: Six Takeaways from the 2026 Capital Region Transportation Forum
By Board of Trade,10 days ago
On November 4, the Greater Washington Board of Trade and Greater Washington Partnership convened the 9th Annual Capital Region Transportation Forum, bringing together public- and private-sector transportation leaders to examine what Greater Washington needs to get right as it plans for the next decade. Across the afternoon, one idea kept...