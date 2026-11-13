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F&M Bank’s Commitment to Attainable Housing Earns WeBuild Concord’s Top Honor
11 days ago
F&M Bank’s longstanding commitment to expanding access to attainable housing in Cabarrus County has earned the bank top honors from one of its closest community partners. WeBuild Concord named F&M Bank the recipient of its 2026 Housing Hero of the Year Award, presented during the nonprofit’s Annual Breakfast on October 8. Vice President Tracie Sells, who also serves on WeBuild Concord’s Board of Directors, accepted the award on behalf of F&M Bank.