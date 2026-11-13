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Roofing Alliance members help complete RMH-Oklahoma City expansion
By Anthony Capkun,7 days ago
Ronald McDonald House Oklahoma City celebrated the expansion of its 28-bedroom House, made possible in part through an extraordinary $400,000 collective contribution from Roofing Alliance members. The donated roofing materials, products, and labor helped bring the expanded House to completion over the summer without downsizing the project or delaying construction.