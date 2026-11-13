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U.S. Postal Service hiring for Rural Carrier Associate position
By Miles Montgomery, WSB Radio,10 days ago
ALPHARETTA, GA — The U.S. Postal Service announced they are accepting applications for a Rural Carrier Associate position. The Rural Carrier Associate position delivers mail and packages on a full-time schedule that may include holidays and weekends. It pays $21.89 per hour, bi-weekly, and offers health benefits. Applications are...
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