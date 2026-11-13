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Vidalia (LA) 2027 ATH Donald Franklin Named Gridiron Football National Player of Week 10!
By Jace LeJeune,9 days ago
When Vidalia needed a touchdown against rival Ferriday, Donald Franklin found three different ways to deliver. The Vidalia High School (Vidalia, LA) 2027 ATH scored on the ground, through the air, and on an interception return to help the Vikings earn a 20–18 victory. Now, that all-around performance has earned Franklin recognition as the Gridiron Football National Player of Week 10!