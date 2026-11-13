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Hokit Mocks Gane At UFC 334 Press Conference Sporting Goggles & Athletic Cup
By FIGHT SPORTS,8 days ago
Josh Hokit mocked UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane by wearing protective goggles, neck padding and an athletic cup at Thursday’s UFC 334 press conference in New York. Hokit (10-0) ridiculed Gane’s history of controversial fouls, including the eye poke that ended his fight against Tom Aspinall in October 2025. The undefeated challenger encouraged the crowd to chant abuse at Gane and declared: “Ciryl Gane, say goodbye to your career.”