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1967 International Scout 800 With Cummins R2.8 Swap
By Bryon Dorr,7 days ago
This Diesel-Powered Scout 800 Has A Surprise and It Starts with The Letters JKU. Classic 4WD, like Defenders, Broncos, FJs and Scouts, are all the rage right now. Driving a boxy all-metal 4×4 mechanical beast, with little in the way of creature comforts, makes a statement amongst the plethora of plastic-clad computer controlled “soft-roaders” that have flooded the automotive market recently. The back-to-basics mechanical systems can be worked on in your home garage and you’re sure to turn heads no matter where you go.