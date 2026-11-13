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Fallout From Usman Attack, Unbeaten UFC Fighter’s Expected Overdose, Hokit Mocks Gane At Presser
By FIGHT SPORTS,9 days ago
Dana White reacted to Usman Nurmagomedov’s attack on Merab Dvalishvili in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. Unbeaten UFC lightweight Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital after a suspected overdose. Josh Hokit mocked Ciryl Gane at the UFC 334 press conference, wearing an athletic cup and goggles. Today in the FIGHT SPORTS Daily News!