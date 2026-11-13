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No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs prepare for SEC showdown against No. 22 Missouri
By Morning Inspirations,8 days ago
ATHENS, GA — The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to hold on to their No. 1 ranking Saturday as they welcome No. 22 Missouri to Sanford Stadium for an SEC showdown. Georgia enters the matchup following dominant wins over Florida and Ole Miss. The last time the Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking, they suffered a home loss to Auburn.