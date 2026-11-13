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3A Composites names Ochoa VP operations, promotes Fisher to plant manager
By Anthony Capkun,7 days ago
3A Composites Americas has named Leda Ochoa vice president of operations, and Kevin Fisher has been promoted from director of engineering & maintenance to plant manager at the Benton facility. “Leda and Kevin are proven leaders who consistently deliver results while strengthening our culture of operational excellence,” said president &...