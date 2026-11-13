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Perforated metal pioneer Hendrick celebrates 150 years
By Anthony Capkun,7 days ago
Perforated and fabricated metal products provider Hendrick is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2026. Congratulations!. Founded in 1876 in Carbondale, Pa., where the company continues to operate today, Hendrick has expanded from perforated metal manufacturing into a company with three divisions: Hendrick Manufacturing, Hendrick Screen, and Hendrick Architectural. “As we...
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