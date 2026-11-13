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FTC sues to block Covetrus' merger with MWI Animal Health
9 days ago
The FTC and 13 state attorneys general are seeking to block the merger, arguing it would drive up prices for clinics and pet owners. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit to block Covetrus' proposed $3.5 billion acquisition of MWI Animal Health, alleging that the deal would merge the 2 largest veterinary distributors in the US and drive up costs for veterinary clinics and clients.1 Covetrus responded the same day, calling the agency's view of the market "narrow and outdated," stating that it is prepared to defend the transaction in court.2.
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