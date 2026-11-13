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Agenda Danville: What’s Treatment Court? Also, improvements for N. Main pedestrians and Cedarbrook Park visitors
By JEFF SCHWANERCHARLES WOMACK,10 days ago
The city regularly receives funding for programs and projects from federal and state sources. Some of these are contingent upon some amount of matching funds from the city. That’s usually not a 50/50 match but a smaller amount. The funding enables the city to pursue multiple projects and get maximum bang for the local buck.