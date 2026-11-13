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Sen. John Curtis pens bipartisan letter urging tighter export controls on Artificial Intelligence
By Charlie Schill,10 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – While much of official Washington seems parallelized by the results of the midterm election earlier this month, U.S. Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) is forging ahead with critically important business on Capitol Hill. In a bipartisan effort with Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Curtis is urging the...