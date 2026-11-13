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Measles-associated death reported in Montour County, bringing statewide total to 7
9 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed another measles-associated death. According to the DOH, the individual who died was an unvaccinated resident of Montour County. This is the seventh confirmed measles-associated death in Pennsylvania. The sixth previous deaths included two residents from Jefferson County, three from Lancaster County, and one...