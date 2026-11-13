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Cardinals Reportedly Turned Away Trade Interest In Burleson, Winn
By Darragh McDonald,10 days ago
The Cardinals are fielding calls on a lot of players on their roster. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cards have received interested in catchers Jimmy Crooks and Pedro Pagés, shortstop Masyn Winn and first baseman Alec Burleson, though Goold notes that the club quickly turned away the interest in both Winn and Burleson.