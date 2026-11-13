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FAA lifts the ground stop, airlines will be slowly returning to normal
By Bruce Drum,11 days ago
On Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop halting all departing commercial and civilian flights at airports across the United States. In its official air traffic advisory, the agency stated that traffic was being held on the ground until further notice “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” adding that international flights entering U.S. airspace would be managed on a case-by-case basis while aircraft already airborne continued safely to their destinations.