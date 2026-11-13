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Merchants Sue NCUA, OCC Over Efforts To Block Illinois Interchange Law
By eZ SystemsCUToday,7 days ago
WASHINGTON— Nine merchant trade associations have filed two federal lawsuits challenging efforts by the NCUA and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to prevent Illinois from restricting interchange fees on sales taxes and tips, according to POLITICO. The lawsuits contend the agencies exceeded their authority and improperly bypassed...