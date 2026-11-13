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ECU trustees back 3% resident undergrad tuition hike for 2027-28, new students only
By News 12 Staff,11 days ago
East Carolina University trustees voted to recommend tuition and fee increases for the 2027-28 academic year, including a 3% increase for resident undergraduate tuition. The proposed tuition increases would apply to incoming and future students. Current students would not be affected, according to information provided to trustees. The tuition recommendations still need approval from the UNC System Board of Governors.