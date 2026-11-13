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Art Club for Adults
7 days ago
Do you feel like you don’t have any time to make art? Is your creativity blocked when it comes to starting a big project? Are you getting caught up in perfectionism and obsessing over technique? Let go of it all at the Art Club, run by guest artist Charlie Trotter @chaztoo ! Charlie is an amazing local artist with a goal of helping you engage your creative side. You will go through a series of exercises that will have you exploring your creativity and show that you can make art anywhere, anytime, with anything you have around you! Open to adults at all levels of art experience. Low pressure, fun, and free! All supplies and snacks provided.