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‘Sleep Like a Champion’: Notre Dame athletes distribute infant sleep sacks at Memorial Hospital
By WNDU Staff,11 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Athletes from the University of Notre Dame helped local families learn about safe sleep practices for babies by distributing infant sleep sacks at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Players from the volleyball, men’s lacrosse and baseball teams handed out “Sleep Like a Champion” sleep sacks....