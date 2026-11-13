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Nationwide ground stop lifted after hours, Alaska flights resuming
By Georgina FernandezJayce BertrandAlex BengelTracy SinclareJoey Klecka,10 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide groundstop Friday afternoon, hours after ordering all planes be ground stopped due to a communications issue that stemmed from “extraordinary circumstances.”. The order came out at 11:54 a.m. AKST and says “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped...
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