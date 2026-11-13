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Story Lab: Egg-citing Science
7 days ago
November 17 | 6:30–7:30 p.m. Get ready for a hatch-tastic adventure at Story Lab: Egg-citing Science! We’re bringing back our most popular project to explore the incredible process of life. We’ll discover the science behind incubation, tracing the remarkable journey from a fragile egg to a fluffy, curious chick. From exploring the needs of developing life to learning how to care for our future feathered friends, we’ll uncover the wonders of nature through captivating stories, hands-on observation stations, and the official start of our Library chicken egg incubation project!