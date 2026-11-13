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How to Set Up a Home Office That Impresses Clients and Boosts Productivity
8 days ago
A professional home office setup can improve productivity and help create a positive impression during client meetings. From ergonomic furniture and video call lighting to workspace organization and privacy, these practical tips can help entrepreneurs build a polished, client-ready office without spending a fortune. For budding entrepreneurs meeting clients from...