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Rescues are underway in New Orleans after a tanker hits a river cruise boat on the Mississippi River
By JACK BROOK - Associated Press,11 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat in New Orleans on Friday with 129 passengers aboard, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials said. Authorities did not immediately release whether there were injuries or deaths.