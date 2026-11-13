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49ers vs. Cowboys: Key Week 10 NFL Showdown Preview!
8 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From The Sporting Tribune Today. 49ers-Cowboys Matchup Puts Dallas at a Season-Defining Crossroads. The 7-1 San Francisco 49ers visit the 4-5 Dallas Cowboys at Jerry World in one of the week’s most anticipated games. The historic matchup comes with several injury concerns, including Mike Evans dealing with Achilles tendinitis, Trent Williams with a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel with a hamstring issue and Dre Greenlaw with a knee injury.